Weekly Research Analysts' Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco plc

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of British American Tobacco plc in the last few weeks: 2/24/2017 - British American Tobacco plc had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,100 to GBX 5,400 . They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock.

