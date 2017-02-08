Wednesday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes ...

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Precious Metals

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MarketNewsVideo

In trading on Wednesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Universal Corporation , up about 16.3% and shares of Philip Morris International up about 1.1% on the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketNewsVideo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 2 hr Timw0016 11
Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08) 10 hr smokingnsinging 42
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Tue Martin garey 7
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Jan 31 SILSBEETEXASDIPPER 395
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Jan 29 Jake 324
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) Jan 26 Killer2009 107
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) Jan 15 Paul5585 96
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC