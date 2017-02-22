UPDATE 1-BAT looks to double number of vaping products markets

Feb 23 British American Tobacco wants to double the number of countries where it sells vaping products this year and again in the next, it said on Thursday, after the world's second-largest tobacco company saw full-year sales volumes rise only slightly. BAT and its rivals, including Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International, have been investing in cigarette alternatives as a growing health consciousness reduces smoking rates, and economic instability curbs consumer spending.

