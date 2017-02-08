Universal Corporation (UVV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement
Shares of Universal Corporation hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $82.80, with a volume of 926,266 shares trading hands.
