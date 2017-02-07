Universal Corporation Plans Quarterly...

Universal Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Universal Corporation declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, May 8th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) 16 hr Martin garey 7
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Jan 31 SILSBEETEXASDIPPER 395
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Jan 29 Jake 324
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Jan 29 SMOKING KILLS 10
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) Jan 26 Killer2009 107
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) Jan 15 Paul5585 96
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Jan 10 Copenhagengirl 193
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC