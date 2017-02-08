Steinberg Global Asset Management Red...

Steinberg Global Asset Management Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc

8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Steinberg Global Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period.

