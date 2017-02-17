State employees who smoke? You may fa...

State employees who smoke? You may face higher insurance costs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Advocate

Cigarettes used for testing sit a smoking lab at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Atlanta. ORG XMIT: GABC210 FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2015 file photo, Camel and Newport cigarettes, both Reynolds American brands, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Fri backpak74 197
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Fri Jeff123 46
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Feb 16 Nobody special 26
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Feb 16 Bwilliams 327
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 14 ThomasA 22
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Feb 13 John 398
Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08) Feb 8 smokingnsinging 42
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC