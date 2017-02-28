Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Acquires Shares of 352,000 Reynolds American Inc
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds American Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 352,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,730,000.
