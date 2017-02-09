Richmond Symphony Announces 60th Anni...

Richmond Symphony Announces 60th Anniversary Season

Music Director Steven Smith and Executive Director David Fisk are pleased to announce the 2017-18 Season of the Richmond Symphony. The 60th Anniversary Season features a great line-up of concerts, events and world-class soloists, beginning with a special Opening Night concert with pianist Lang Lang .

