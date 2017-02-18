Reynolds American Inc (RAI) Lowered to "Hold" at Jefferies Group LLC
RAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr raised Reynolds American from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|5 hr
|Say What
|24
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|backpak74
|197
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Jeff123
|46
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Feb 16
|Nobody special
|26
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Feb 16
|Bwilliams
|327
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Feb 13
|John
|398
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC