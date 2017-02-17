Price T Rowe Associates Inc Buys Wells Fargo, The Home Depot, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells ...
Investment company Price T Rowe Associates Inc buys Wells Fargo, The Home Depot, Alibaba Group Holding, Yum Brands, Honeywell International, Philip Morris International, Air Products & Chemicals, O'Reilly Automotive, Charles Schwab, Dollar General, sells NetSuite, NXP Semiconductors NV, Hanesbrands, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Allergan PLC during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Price T Rowe Associates Inc . As of 2016-12-31, Price T Rowe Associates Inc owns 2524 stocks with a total value of $500.3 billion.
Read more at GuruFocus.com.
