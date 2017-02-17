PM Usa Entitled to New Trial
The Oregon Supreme Court yesterday affirmed a lower court's order setting aside a $100 million punitive damages award in a personal injury case brought by an individual smoker. The court held that, as a result of constitutional violations at trial, Philip Morris USA was entitled to a new trial on the issue of punitive damages.
