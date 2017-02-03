Phillip Morris Beats Expectations, Stock Heats Up 3%
Shares of tobacco giant Philip Morris International rose 3% on February 2, after the company posted a mixed earnings report. Investors were relieved to see growth over the past year, as PM has been dragged down by the strong U.S. dollar and falling smoking rates in certain geographic markets.
