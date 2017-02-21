Philip Morris International (PM) - Research Analysts' Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Philip Morris International recently: 2/17/2017 - Philip Morris International had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00. 2/6/2017 - Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

