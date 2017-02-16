Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI...

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

Philip Morris International Inc. today informs its stockholders its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission . , its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, reports filed pursuant to Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and amendments to those reports as soon as reasonably practicable after PMI electronically files or furnishes such materials to the SEC.

Chicago, IL

