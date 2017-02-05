Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Position Cut by Airain ltd
Airain ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 194,909 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,720 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jan 31
|SILSBEETEXASDIPPER
|395
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Jake
|324
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jan 29
|SMOKING KILLS
|10
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC