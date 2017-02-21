Philip Morris International: Dividend...

Philip Morris International: Dividend Safe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, PMI's 2016 revenue advanced 4.4% y/y and adjusted EPS grew by 11.8%, on the same basis. PMI noted that 2016 was a pivotal year in its transformation from a combustible tobacco products company to one focused on RRPs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 3 hr Say What 54
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 4 hr Darcy 328
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Feb 24 Blake 20
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Feb 23 Jdip 399
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Feb 17 backpak74 197
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Feb 17 Jeff123 46
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Feb 16 Nobody special 26
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC