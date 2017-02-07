Ã¢Â€Â‹McDonnell rejoins law firm, starts teaching at Regent University
Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell is lecturing at Regent University, practicing law and acting as the Principal of the McDonnell Group. Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell will begin lecturing at Regent University, a private Christian university in Virginia Beach, and is working at the law firm of Poole, Brooke and Plumlee.
