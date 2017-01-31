MAI Wealth Advisors Buys iSharesre S&P 5a a , Fidelity National Financial, Kinder Morgan, ...
Cleveland, OH, based Investment company MAI Wealth Advisors buys iSharesre S&P 500, Fidelity National Financial, Kinder Morgan, Altria Group, Marathon Petroleum, iSharesre MSCI Emerging Markets, Qualcomm, iSharesre MSCI EAFE, Antero Midstream Partners LP, Amazon.com, sells PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Americaoration, SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAI Wealth Advisors. As of 2016-12-31, MAI Wealth Advisors owns 419 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|13 hr
|SILSBEETEXASDIPPER
|395
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Mon
|Antismokers Blow ...
|11
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Jake
|324
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
