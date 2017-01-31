MAI Wealth Advisors Buys iSharesre S&P 5a a , Fidelity National Financial, Kinder Morgan, ...

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company MAI Wealth Advisors buys iSharesre S&P 500, Fidelity National Financial, Kinder Morgan, Altria Group, Marathon Petroleum, iSharesre MSCI Emerging Markets, Qualcomm, iSharesre MSCI EAFE, Antero Midstream Partners LP, Amazon.com, sells PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Americaoration, SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAI Wealth Advisors. As of 2016-12-31, MAI Wealth Advisors owns 419 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion.

