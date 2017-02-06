Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 5a a , Sells Bank of Americaoration, ...

Brentwood, TN, based Investment company Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc buys Vanguard S&P 500, sells Bank of Americaoration, Verizon Communications, Altria Group, Franklin Financial Network, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2016-12-31, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $489 million.

