Kellyanne Conway gets dropped like a hot turd after numerous interview disasters
According to CNN's report, the White House felt Conway's media appearances were "doing more harm than good" and have pulled her from TV. On Monday, Conway said Gen Michael Flynn had President Donald Trump's "full confidence", before he tendered his resignation hours later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Wow
|32
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|19 hr
|Jdip
|399
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|backpak74
|197
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Feb 17
|Jeff123
|46
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Feb 16
|Nobody special
|26
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Feb 16
|Bwilliams
|327
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC