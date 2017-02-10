Jupiter Asset Management Ltd Buys Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Sells Royal Caribbean ...
Swix 7jj, X0, based Investment company Jupiter Asset Management Ltd buys Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citizens Financial Group, Johnson Controls International PLC, Morgan Stanley, Altria Group, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs Group, Autohome, sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Communications Sales & Leasing, MSCI, Markel, American Tower during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. As of 2016-12-31, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 191 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|7 hr
|Say What
|19
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jan 31
|SILSBEETEXASDIPPER
|395
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Jake
|324
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC