Swix 7jj, X0, based Investment company Jupiter Asset Management Ltd buys Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citizens Financial Group, Johnson Controls International PLC, Morgan Stanley, Altria Group, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs Group, Autohome, sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Communications Sales & Leasing, MSCI, Markel, American Tower during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. As of 2016-12-31, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 191 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.