John Rogers Buys Keysight Technologies, Philip Morris International, Nokia Oyj, Sells ...

Investment company John Rogers buys Keysight Technologies, Philip Morris International, Nokia Oyj, Atlas Financial Holdings, Costco Wholesale, Sempra Energy, GSI Technology, iShares Russell 2000 Value, Fluor, iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund, sells Kennametal, Rockwell Collins, Anixter International, US Silica Holdings, Brady during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

