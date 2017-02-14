John Rogers Buys Keysight Technologies, Philip Morris International, Nokia Oyj, Sells ...
Investment company John Rogers buys Keysight Technologies, Philip Morris International, Nokia Oyj, Atlas Financial Holdings, Costco Wholesale, Sempra Energy, GSI Technology, iShares Russell 2000 Value, Fluor, iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund, sells Kennametal, Rockwell Collins, Anixter International, US Silica Holdings, Brady during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|12 hr
|Flying_H_Ranch
|326
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|22
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Mon
|John
|398
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Feb 12
|Battlefield dipper
|24
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC