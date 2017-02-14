Joel Greenblatt Buys Ingersoll-Rand PLC, CVS Health, The Priceline Group, Sells Hewlett Packard ...

New York, NY, based Investment company Joel Greenblatt buys Ingersoll-Rand PLC, CVS Health, The Priceline Group, Philip Morris International, HP, Abbott Laboratories, Caterpillar, Oshkosh, Yum Brands, Hanesbrands, sells Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sysco, Automatic Data Processing, Walt Disney Co, Marriott International during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gotham Asset Management, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Gotham Asset Management, LLC owns 926 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

