Joel Greenblatt Buys Ingersoll-Rand PLC, CVS Health, The Priceline Group, Sells Hewlett Packard ...
New York, NY, based Investment company Joel Greenblatt buys Ingersoll-Rand PLC, CVS Health, The Priceline Group, Philip Morris International, HP, Abbott Laboratories, Caterpillar, Oshkosh, Yum Brands, Hanesbrands, sells Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sysco, Automatic Data Processing, Walt Disney Co, Marriott International during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gotham Asset Management, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Gotham Asset Management, LLC owns 926 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Flying_H_Ranch
|326
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|22
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|23 hr
|John
|398
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Feb 12
|Battlefield dipper
|24
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC