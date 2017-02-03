Japan Tobacco bets on e-cigarette's g...

Japan Tobacco bets on e-cigarette's growth prospect, boosts annual dividend

Japan Tobacco Inc said it was still confident about the prospect of its Ploom Tech tobacco-based electronic cigarettes, the launch of which has been delayed due to supply problems, and raised its dividend despite forecasting a lower annual profit. The world's No.3 tobacco company said it would begin selling Ploom Tech in some parts of Tokyo from June, but added a rollout in other cities would start only from the first half of 2018 - later than initially expected.

