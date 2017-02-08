Jabre Capital Partners S.A. Acquires ...

Jabre Capital Partners S.A. Acquires New Position in Altria Group

Jabre Capital Partners S.A. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

