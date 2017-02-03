IQOS' Impressive Growth Story Continues In The Fourth Quarter For Philip Morris
Philip Morris International reported its fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings on February 2, 2017. While the company missed consensus estimates on earnings per share by a penny, the metric increased almost 36% in the quarter, primarily attributable to higher sales.
