Insider Selling: Universal Corporatio...

Insider Selling: Universal Corporation (UVV) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Universal Corporation Director Robert C. Sledd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $74,600.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Sat ThomasA 20
Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08) Feb 8 smokingnsinging 42
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Feb 7 Martin garey 7
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Jan 31 SILSBEETEXASDIPPER 395
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Jan 29 Jake 324
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) Jan 26 Killer2009 107
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) Jan 15 Paul5585 96
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC