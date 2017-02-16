INDUSTRY: Dunhill Cigars May Be Disappearing
Fans of Dunhill cigars may want to stock up. British American Tobacco , the tobacco giant that owns the rights to the historic cigar brand, has announced that it will remove Dunhill cigars from its portfolio.
