How has Reynolds American Inc.:(NYSE:...

How has Reynolds American Inc.:(NYSE:RAI) performed recently?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Leicester

Reynolds American Inc. is a large market cap stock with a market cap of 87766.04. It is in the Cigarettes industry and sector Consumer Goods, with a current P/E of 14.48, a forward P/E of 22.19 and EPS of 4.25.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 5 hr Say What 56
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 11 hr Darcy 328
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Feb 24 Blake 20
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Feb 23 Jdip 399
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Feb 17 backpak74 197
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Feb 17 Jeff123 46
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Feb 16 Nobody special 26
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC