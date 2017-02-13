FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys United Parcel Service, Leggett & Platt, AbbVie, ...
Fort Myers, FL, based Investment company FineMark National Bank & Trust buys United Parcel Service, Leggett & Platt, AbbVie, Marathon Petroleum, Qualcomm, Philip Morris International, Abbott Laboratories, 3M Co, iShares US Preferred Stock, Berkshire Hathaway, sells SPDR MidCap Trust Series I, Allstate, Alphabet, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Edison International during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FineMark National Bank & Trust. As of 2016-12-31, FineMark National Bank & Trust owns 1251 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion.
Tobacco Discussions
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|52 min
|Cowboy up 22
|397
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|11 hr
|Redneck123copeskoal
|21
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|Redneck123copeskoal
|325
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Battlefield dipper
|24
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
