Fort Myers, FL, based Investment company FineMark National Bank & Trust buys United Parcel Service, Leggett & Platt, AbbVie, Marathon Petroleum, Qualcomm, Philip Morris International, Abbott Laboratories, 3M Co, iShares US Preferred Stock, Berkshire Hathaway, sells SPDR MidCap Trust Series I, Allstate, Alphabet, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Edison International during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FineMark National Bank & Trust. As of 2016-12-31, FineMark National Bank & Trust owns 1251 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.