FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys U...

FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys United Parcel Service, Leggett & Platt, AbbVie, ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Fort Myers, FL, based Investment company FineMark National Bank & Trust buys United Parcel Service, Leggett & Platt, AbbVie, Marathon Petroleum, Qualcomm, Philip Morris International, Abbott Laboratories, 3M Co, iShares US Preferred Stock, Berkshire Hathaway, sells SPDR MidCap Trust Series I, Allstate, Alphabet, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Edison International during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FineMark National Bank & Trust. As of 2016-12-31, FineMark National Bank & Trust owns 1251 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) 52 min Cowboy up 22 397
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 11 hr Redneck123copeskoal 21
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 11 hr Redneck123copeskoal 325
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Sun Battlefield dipper 24
Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08) Feb 8 smokingnsinging 42
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Feb 7 Martin garey 7
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) Jan 26 Killer2009 107
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC