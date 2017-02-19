Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Sta...

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Breeze

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Altria Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 21,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 13 hr Solarman 25
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Feb 17 backpak74 197
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Feb 17 Jeff123 46
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Feb 16 Nobody special 26
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Feb 16 Bwilliams 327
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Feb 13 John 398
Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08) Feb 8 smokingnsinging 42
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC