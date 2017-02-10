Boston, MA, based Investment company EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC buys Silver Wheaton, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Vanguard Total Stock Market, sells Cerner, Amgen, Genomic Health, Philip Morris International, Clean Energy Fuels during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.