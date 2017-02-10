EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys...

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys Silver Wheaton, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Vanguard ...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Boston, MA, based Investment company EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC buys Silver Wheaton, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Vanguard Total Stock Market, sells Cerner, Amgen, Genomic Health, Philip Morris International, Clean Energy Fuels during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 2 hr Redneck123copeskoal 21
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 3 hr Redneck123copeskoal 325
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) 20 hr Kyle131502 396
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) 21 hr Battlefield dipper 24
Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08) Feb 8 smokingnsinging 42
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Feb 7 Martin garey 7
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) Jan 26 Killer2009 107
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC