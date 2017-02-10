Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets, Vanguard Short-Term ...
Troy, MI, based Investment company Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Broad Market, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond, iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, Philip Morris International, Ishares MSCI India, Altria Group, iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, iShares Silver Trust, sells iShares MSCI EAFE, DTE Energy Co, ishares Gold Trust, ConocoPhillips, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC owns 227 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
