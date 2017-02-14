Courier Capital LLC Has $284,000 Position in Reynolds American Inc
Courier Capital LLC held its stake in shares of Reynolds American Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|22
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|16 hr
|John
|398
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Redneck123copeskoal
|325
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Battlefield dipper
|24
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
