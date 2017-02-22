#Cannabis Stock News: Golden Leaf (CSE: $GLH) (OTCQB: $GLDFF)...
February 23, 2017 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. , a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce the introduction of its new Golden Gold Label Reserve product line, new Private Stash brand strain flavors, and branded Golden full flower pre-roll joints. Launching in dispensaries across Oregon, Gold Label Reserve and the new Private Stash strain varieties are targeted at medical and recreational customers looking for pure solvent-free and high potency cannabis oil products.
