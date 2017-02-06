CAM Group Holding A Buys Philip Morris International, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ...
Investment company CAM Group Holding A buys Philip Morris International, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Clovis Oncology, Edwards Lifesciences, Eli Lilly and Co, Tesaro, Incyte, Mylan NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Starbucks, sells Dollar General, McKesson, Horizon Pharma PLC, K2M Group Holdings, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAM Group Holding A. As of 2016-12-31, CAM Group Holding A owns 125 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
