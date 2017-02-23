British American Tobacco plc (BATS) R...

British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Receives "Hold" Rating from Whitman Howard

19 hrs ago

's stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Whitman Howard in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 5,300 target price on the stock.

