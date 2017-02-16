British American Tobacco plc (BATS) R...

British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Raised to "Buy" at Berenberg Bank

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage currently has GBX 5,670 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 5,150 . Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) 8 hr backpak74 197
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) 21 hr Jeff123 46
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Thu Nobody special 26
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Thu Bwilliams 327
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 14 ThomasA 22
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Feb 13 John 398
Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08) Feb 8 smokingnsinging 42
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC