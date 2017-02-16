BRIEF-Philip Morris International - files for potential debt shelf size not disclosed
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Premium Point Investments LP is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the valuation of structured products and other assets held by its funds, according to a letter sent to clients of the New York-based investment firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|8 hr
|Nobody special
|26
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|12 hr
|Bwilliams
|327
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|22
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Feb 13
|John
|398
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC