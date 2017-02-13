Bridge Investment Groups buys WestMar...

Bridge Investment Groups buys WestMark Office Park in Henrico County

Bridge Investment Group has purchased WestMark Office Park, a 416,311-square-foot, two-building office complex in Henrico County for an undisclosed price. Bridge acquired the Class A property with equity partner Mandalay-CRE Venture II from RER/New Boston West Broad LLC. According to Jeff Cooke, a senior vice president with Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer in Richmond, RER/New Boston has owned the building since 2004, when it purchased the complex from Capital One Financial Corp. Thalhimer, in conjunction with Cushman & Wakefield's Washington, D.C., Capital Markets Group, represented RER/New Boston in the transaction.

