Blue Edge Capital, LLC Buys iShares '-7 Year Treasury Bond, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short ...

Blue Edge Capital, LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, iShares TIPS Bond, Sells iShares iBoxx $ Investment Gradeorate Bond, ishares Gold Trust, Vanguard REIT ETF - DNQ Richmond, VA, based Investment company Blue Edge Capital, LLC buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, iShares TIPS Bond, iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value, iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth, iShares S&P 500 Value, Altria Group, sells iShares iBoxx $ Investment Gradeorate Bond, ishares Gold Trust, Vanguard REIT ETF - DNQ, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury, PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfo during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Edge Capital, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Blue Edge Capital, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of ... (more)

