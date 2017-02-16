Blue Edge Capital, LLC Buys iShares '-7 Year Treasury Bond, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short ...
Blue Edge Capital, LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, iShares TIPS Bond, Sells iShares iBoxx $ Investment Gradeorate Bond, ishares Gold Trust, Vanguard REIT ETF - DNQ Richmond, VA, based Investment company Blue Edge Capital, LLC buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, iShares TIPS Bond, iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value, iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth, iShares S&P 500 Value, Altria Group, sells iShares iBoxx $ Investment Gradeorate Bond, ishares Gold Trust, Vanguard REIT ETF - DNQ, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury, PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfo during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Edge Capital, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Blue Edge Capital, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of ... (more)
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Jeff123
|46
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Nobody special
|26
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|23 hr
|Bwilliams
|327
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|22
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Feb 13
|John
|398
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
