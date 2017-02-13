Big Tobacco is back trying to influence elections

Big Tobacco intensified its political activity in 2016 - and almost all its efforts were directed at defeating a Democratic North Carolina candidate for the U.S. Senate. Tobacco interests' activity was its steepest in 14 years, as it spent more than $1.1 million to support Grow NC Strong, a group that attacked Deborah Ross, who ran an unsuccessful challenge against Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., according to federal election records.

