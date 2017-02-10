Big Tobacco is back trying to influence elections a " especially in NC
Big Tobacco intensified its political activity in 2016 - and almost all its efforts were directed at defeating a Democratic North Carolina candidate for the U.S. Senate. Tobacco also gave almost $200,000 to Burr's campaign, about three times as much as it gave to any other candidate.
