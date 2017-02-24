Better Buy: Philip Morris International Inc. vs. American Outdoor Brands Corp.
Call them sin stocks if you like, but investments in guns and cigarettes can be very profitable. If you'd bought shares of Philip Morris International -- parent company for all non-U.S. purchases of Marlboro cigarettes -- when it was spun out of Altria in 2008, you'd be sitting on a tripling of your investment.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|49 min
|Wow
|42
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Blake
|20
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Feb 23
|Jdip
|399
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|backpak74
|197
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Feb 17
|Jeff123
|46
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Feb 16
|Nobody special
|26
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Feb 16
|Bwilliams
|327
