BAT profit rises, helped by fall in pound
British American Tobacco PLC reported stronger net profit for 2016, helped by the weak pound, as cigarette volumes fell but the owner of Dunhill and Lucky Strike pushed through price increases. London-headquartered BAT reported annual net profit of 4.65 billion pounds , compared with GBP4.29 billion pounds a year earlier, on revenue that was 13% higher at GBP14 billion.
