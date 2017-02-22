BAT Beats Full Year Earnings Estimate; Boosts Dividend
British American Tobacco plc BTI posted stronger-than-expected full year earnings and boosted its dividend as the group prepares to close its $50 billion takeover of Reynolds American RAI British American Tobacco plc posted stronger-than-expected full year earnings and boosted its dividend as the group prepares to close its $50 billion takeover of Reynolds American BAT said full year diluted earnings per share came in at 247.5 pence each, an 18.8% increase from 2015 and ahead of the FactSet consensus of 242 pence. Full year revenues, however, were marginally shy of analysts' forecasts, coming in at A 14.751 billion against a A 14.88 billion estimate.
