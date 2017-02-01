Altria Stock Slips From Highs as 2017 Outlook Trails Forecasts
The tobacco giant beat fourth quarter estimates, and got boost from its stake in Anheuser-Busch , as investors continue to assay the prospects of Philip Morris reunion. Altria Group today posted slightly better than expected earnings for the final quarter of 2016, but shares eased from recent all time highs after the country's leading tobacco provider offered guidance for 2017 that fell short of forecasts.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Tue
|SILSBEETEXASDIPPER
|395
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Antismokers Blow ...
|11
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Jake
|324
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
