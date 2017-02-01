Altria Stock Slips From Highs as 2017 Outlook Trails Forecasts

The tobacco giant beat fourth quarter estimates, and got boost from its stake in Anheuser-Busch , as investors continue to assay the prospects of Philip Morris reunion. Altria Group today posted slightly better than expected earnings for the final quarter of 2016, but shares eased from recent all time highs after the country's leading tobacco provider offered guidance for 2017 that fell short of forecasts.

