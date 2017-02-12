Altria Investigating Whether Recalled Products Were Tampered With
A senior Altria Group Inc. executive Friday said cans of Skoal, Copenhagen and other smokeless tobacco were tainted in "a deliberate, malicious act" by people familiar with safety and product quality systems inside a factory slated to close next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jan 31
|SILSBEETEXASDIPPER
|395
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Jake
|324
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jan 29
|SMOKING KILLS
|10
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC