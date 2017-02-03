Altria Group (MO) Releases FY17 Earni...

Altria Group (MO) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Altria Group issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34.

